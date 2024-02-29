Indivior Says Final Court Approval Concludes Antitrust Multidistrict Litigation

(RTTNews) - Global pharmaceutical company Indivior Plc (INDV.L, INDV), on Thursday, announced that its subsidiary, Indivior Inc., has received final Court approval for its settlement with the Direct Purchaser class, concluding the anti-trust multi-district litigation or MDL matter.

Indivior Inc. reached an agreement on October 22, 2023, with the remaining Direct Purchaser class, settling for $385 million. The United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania approved the Direct Purchaser class settlement on February 27, 2024, by entering a final judgment and order of dismissal. As a result, the Direct Purchaser class claims were dismissed, effectively concluding the Antitrust MDL.

