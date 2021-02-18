US Markets

Indivior revenue falls as top opioid drug hit by competition, pandemic

Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Feb 18 (Reuters) - Opioid addiction treatment maker Indivior INDV.L said on Thursday annual revenue fell 18%, hit by a decline in demand for its best-selling drug due to cheaper rivals and as patients stayed away from hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said revenue fell to $647 million in the 12 months ended Dec. 31, from $785 million a year ago.

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.

