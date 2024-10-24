News & Insights

Indivior reports Q3 adjusted EPS 54c, consensus 31c

October 24, 2024 — 05:31 am EDT

Reports Q3 revenue $307M, consensus $302.8M. The company said, “Our third quarter results show solid double-digit top- and bottom-line growth and are in line with the business update we issued on October 10th. The general market conditions we highlighted at that time continue and are reflected in our maintained FY 2024 outlook.”

