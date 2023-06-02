News & Insights

Indivior reaches deal to resolve states' monopoly claim over opioid addiction drug

June 02, 2023 — 12:42 pm EDT

June 2 (Reuters) - Indivior Plc INDV.L said on Friday its unit had agreed to pay $102.5 million to settle a lawsuit by multiple state attorneys general accusing it of using illegal tactics to shield its opioid addiction treatment Suboxone from generic competition.

The company said the payment is expected to be made this month, funded from existing cash.

States have said that Indivior's switch from a pill to an oral film form of the drug in 2009 was intended to extend its monopoly just as generic manufacturers were poised to begin selling their own pills.

Indivior last year set aside $290 million as provisions for antitrust litigations.

