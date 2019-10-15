Indivior raises full-year revenue forecast on Suboxone strength

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Indivior PLC INDV.L on Tuesday raised its full-year revenue forecast, banking on the strength of its opioid-addiction treatment Suboxone.

The company said it now expects full-year net revenue to be in the range of $750 million to $790 million, compared with the prior forecast of $670 million to $720 million.

The company also said it expects 2019 net income in the range of $160 million to $190 million.

(Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

