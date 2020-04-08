Indivior Q1 Trading In Line With View; Withdraws FY 2020 Guidance Amid COVID-19

(RTTNews) - Specialty pharmaceutical company Indivior Plc (INDV.L) Wednesday said its first-quarter performance was in line with expectations. The company further said it is withdrawing its previously issued fiscal 2020 guidance amid the uncertainty related to the impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic. In the early morning trading in London, the shares were losing around 2 percent.

In its trading update, the company noted that in recent weeks, it has observed a meaningful decline in patient enrollments for both SUBLOCADE (buprenorphine extended-release) Injection and PERSERIS (risperidone) Injection and continued relative market share strength of SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Film. The Company believes these impacts largely reflect the general trends of substantial reductions in patient visits to healthcare provider offices and a corresponding increase in remote prescribing.

The company added that it does not expect to be in a position to provide revised guidance until the duration and extent of the market disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic are known.

As of March 31, Indivior had gross cash of approximately $911 million and net cash of approximately $673 million.

Indivior will provide a further update on its financial performance and business developments at its upcoming first-quarter results conference call, currently scheduled for April 30.

In London, Indivior shares were trading at 43.02 pence, down 2.27 percent.

