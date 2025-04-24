Indivior Q1 Net Income Declines; Net Revenue Down 6%

(RTTNews) - Indivior (INDV.L) reported first quarter net income of $47 million compared to $61 million, prior year. EPS was $0.38 compared to $0.45. The company said the decline in net income primarily reflects lower NR and higher net interest expense, partly offset by lower operating expenses. Non-GAAP net income declined to $51 million from $57 million. Non-GAAP EPS was $0.41 compared to $0.42. First quarter net revenue was $266 million, down 6% from prior year. The company said its guidance for fiscal 2025 under U.S. GAAP is unchanged.

"Our first quarter results were in line with our planning assumptions and consistent with our fiscal 2025 outlook," said Mark Crossley, CEO.

