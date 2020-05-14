US Markets

Indivior profit slumps on legal costs, higher litigation provisions

Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
May 14 (Reuters) - British drugmaker Indivior INDV.L on Thursday reported a steep fall in first-quarter profit, as it spent heavily on promoting its newer opioid treatment and incurred higher costs related a U.S. investigation into its best-selling drug.

The company, which withdrew its 2020 forecast last month over uncertainty related to the coronavirus crisis, said adjusted operating profit in three months to March fell to $3 million from $102 million a year ago. (https://bit.ly/2yVe1KW)

London-listed Indivior, which was spun-off from Reckitt Benckiser RB.L, also said it had increased its litigation and antitrust provisions to $621 million from $438 million previously.

    Most Popular