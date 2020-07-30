Indivior posts 73% fall in Q2 profit as virus curbs hit demand

July 30 (Reuters) - British drugmaker Indivior INDV.L on Thursday reported a 73% fall in its second-quarter profit, as stay-at-home orders to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus hit demand for its products.

The maker of drugs that treat opioid addiction posted an adjusted operating profit of $24 million in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with $89 million a year earlier.

(Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

