US Markets

Indivior posts 73% fall in Q2 profit as virus curbs hit demand

Contributor
Aakash Jagadeesh Babu Reuters
Published

British drugmaker Indivior on Thursday reported a 73% fall in its second-quarter profit, as stay-at-home orders to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus hit demand for its products.

July 30 (Reuters) - British drugmaker Indivior INDV.L on Thursday reported a 73% fall in its second-quarter profit, as stay-at-home orders to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus hit demand for its products.

The maker of drugs that treat opioid addiction posted an adjusted operating profit of $24 million in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with $89 million a year earlier.

(Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Aakash.B@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +16462238780, outside the U.S. +91 80 67491576; Twitter: @JagadeeshAakash;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular