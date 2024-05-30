Indivior PLC Executes Share Buyback Program

Indivior (GB:INDV) has released an update.

Indivior PLC has announced the buyback and subsequent cancellation of 5,561 of its ordinary shares at prices ranging from 1,411.00 to 1,414.00, with a volume-weighted average price of 1,413.42. The transaction, executed through Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc, is part of the company’s share repurchase program and will reduce the number of shares with voting rights to 134,788,310. This move is expected to impact shareholders’ notification obligations under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

