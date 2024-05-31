News & Insights

Stocks

Indivior PLC Executes Share Buyback Plan

May 31, 2024 — 03:00 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Indivior (GB:INDV) has released an update.

Indivior PLC has announced the buyback and subsequent cancellation of 30,140 of its ordinary shares at prices ranging from 1,403.00 to 1,434.00 per share, with a volume-weighted average price of 1,421.11. Following this transaction, the total number of ordinary shares with voting rights in issue stands at 134,758,170. The share repurchases were executed on several trading venues and are part of the company’s Share Repurchase Program.

For further insights into GB:INDV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

INDV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.