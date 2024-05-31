Indivior PLC Executes Share Buyback Plan

Indivior (GB:INDV) has released an update.

Indivior PLC has announced the buyback and subsequent cancellation of 30,140 of its ordinary shares at prices ranging from 1,403.00 to 1,434.00 per share, with a volume-weighted average price of 1,421.11. Following this transaction, the total number of ordinary shares with voting rights in issue stands at 134,758,170. The share repurchases were executed on several trading venues and are part of the company’s Share Repurchase Program.

