Indivior PLC Executes Share Buyback

Indivior (GB:INDV) has released an update.

Pharmaceutical company Indivior PLC has engaged in a share repurchase program, buying back 37,701 of its own shares for cancellation, with the transactions conducted through Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc. Post-transaction, Indivior’s total shares with voting rights stand at 134,811,573. The repurchases were made on various trading venues and are part of Indivior’s strategic financial management.

