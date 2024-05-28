News & Insights

Indivior PLC Executes Share Buyback

May 28, 2024 — 02:43 am EDT

Indivior (GB:INDV) has released an update.

Pharmaceutical company Indivior PLC has engaged in a share repurchase program, buying back 37,701 of its own shares for cancellation, with the transactions conducted through Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc. Post-transaction, Indivior’s total shares with voting rights stand at 134,811,573. The repurchases were made on various trading venues and are part of Indivior’s strategic financial management.

