Indivior PLC Embraces Nasdaq Move with Shareholder Approval

Indivior (GB:INDV) has released an update.

Indivior PLC shareholders have overwhelmingly approved the company’s transition from a Premium Listing to a Standard Listing on the London Stock Exchange, with a subsequent move to Nasdaq aimed at capitalizing on US market opportunities and investor base. The change, which reflects the company’s strategic focus on growth and a significant US investor presence, is set to take effect on June 27, 2024. Indivior’s commitment to maintain a secondary listing in the UK demonstrates its dedication to shareholder interests.

For further insights into GB:INDV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.