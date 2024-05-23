News & Insights

Indivior PLC Embraces Nasdaq Move with Shareholder Approval

May 23, 2024 — 08:47 am EDT

Indivior (GB:INDV) has released an update.

Indivior PLC shareholders have overwhelmingly approved the company’s transition from a Premium Listing to a Standard Listing on the London Stock Exchange, with a subsequent move to Nasdaq aimed at capitalizing on US market opportunities and investor base. The change, which reflects the company’s strategic focus on growth and a significant US investor presence, is set to take effect on June 27, 2024. Indivior’s commitment to maintain a secondary listing in the UK demonstrates its dedication to shareholder interests.

