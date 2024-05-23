Indivior Outlines Growth and Confirms 2024 Guidance

Indivior (GB:INDV) has released an update.

Indivior PLC, a global leader in addiction treatment, is hosting an analyst teach-in event in New York City to outline its growth strategy and confirm its 2024 financial guidance, forecasting significant revenue growth for its key products. The event will also discuss the company’s unchanged full-year guidance with net revenue expected to be between $1,240m to $1,330m, marking an 18% midpoint increase from the previous year. Indivior’s move towards a primary Nasdaq listing aligns with its growth plans and commitment to addressing substance use disorders globally.

For further insights into GB:INDV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.