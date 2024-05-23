News & Insights

Stocks

Indivior Outlines Growth and Confirms 2024 Guidance

May 23, 2024 — 07:17 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Indivior (GB:INDV) has released an update.

Indivior PLC, a global leader in addiction treatment, is hosting an analyst teach-in event in New York City to outline its growth strategy and confirm its 2024 financial guidance, forecasting significant revenue growth for its key products. The event will also discuss the company’s unchanged full-year guidance with net revenue expected to be between $1,240m to $1,330m, marking an 18% midpoint increase from the previous year. Indivior’s move towards a primary Nasdaq listing aligns with its growth plans and commitment to addressing substance use disorders globally.

For further insights into GB:INDV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

INDV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.