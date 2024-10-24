Indivior lowers FY24 revenue view to $1.13B-$1.17B from $1.15B-$1.22B

Consensus $1.15B. Lowers FY24 adjusted operating profit view to $260M-$280M from $285M-$320M.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on INDV:
- Indivior reports Q3 adjusted EPS 54c, consensus 31c
- Indivior PLC Reports Strong Q3 2024 Performance
- INDV Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
- Indivior PLC Continues Aggressive Share Buyback
- Indivior to Release Key 2024 Financial Results
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.