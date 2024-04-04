Indivior (INDV) Surges 5.6%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Indivior PLC (INDV) shares rallied 5.6% in the last trading session to close at $22. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 3.9% loss over the past four weeks.

The sudden rise in the stock price can be attributed to the positive investor minsent regarding the company's early to mid-stage pipeline of innovative therapies to treat opiod and cannabis use disorders.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.38 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -5%. Revenues are expected to be $300 million, up 18.6% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Indivior, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on INDV going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Indivior is a member of the Zacks Medical - Drugs industry. One other stock in the same industry, USANA Health Sciences (USNA), finished the last trading session 2.6% lower at $45.44. USNA has returned -0.3% over the past month.

For USANA Health , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.69. This represents a change of -27.4% from what the company reported a year ago. USANA Health currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.