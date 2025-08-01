Indivior (INDV) Q2 EPS Jumps 104%

Key Points Non-GAAP earnings per share reached $0.51 for Q2 2025, beating the analyst estimate of $0.25 (non-GAAP).

Revenue (GAAP) grew to $302 million in Q2 2025, exceeding expectations and rising 1.0% year over year.

Management raised full-year fiscal 2025 revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance, citing strong first-half results.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV), a global pharmaceutical company known for its treatments for opioid use disorder (OUD), reported results on July 31, 2025. The main news was a sharp outperformance compared to analyst estimates, with non-GAAP EPS of $0.51 beating the $0.25 consensus. Revenue (GAAP) reached $302 million, above the $241.67 million forecast and 1.0% higher than the same quarter last year. Improvements in SUBLOCADE sales and steadier pricing for SUBOXONE Film helped offset rising U.S. marketing expenses. Management raised its full-year fiscal 2025 guidance for both net revenue and adjusted EBITDA, citing strong first-half results.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $0.51 $0.25 $0.48 6.25 % Revenue (GAAP) $302 million $241.67 million $299 million 1.0 % Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $88 million $93 million -5.4 % Gross Margin (Non-GAAP) 84 % 84 % 0.0 pp Net Income (GAAP) $18 million $(97 million) NM

About Indivior and its business priorities

Indivior develops and markets medicines focused on the treatment of addiction and serious mental illness, with a particular emphasis on opioid use disorder (OUD). Its portfolio includes SUBLOCADE, a long-acting injectable, as well as SUBOXONE Film, sublingual tablets, and other products for OUD management and opioid overdose reversal.

The company's recent strategic focus centers on expanding SUBLOCADE's market share, especially in the United States, and supporting the product with clinical evidence and updated FDA-approved labeling. Indivior also faces challenges from generic competition, especially in its legacy SUBOXONE Film product. Managing costs, growing its pipeline of new drugs, and addressing ongoing litigation liabilities are critical for its long-term health.

Quarter highlights: Financial and operational developments

During the quarter, Indivior's overall revenue rose 1.0% year over year, reaching $302 million (GAAP)—well above the $241.67 million analyst estimate. SUBLOCADE, a long-acting injectable for OUD, continued as the main growth driver. U.S. SUBLOCADE net revenue jumped 9% year over year, and 20% sequentially (Q2 2025 U.S. SUBLOCADE net revenue vs Q1 2025), totaling $195 million this quarter. Volume growth, rather than higher prices, fueled the gain in the company's key market segment. SUBLOCADE sales outside the United States also contributed, rising 4% year over year to $14 million.

Legacy products faced more mixed trends. U.S. revenue from SUBOXONE Film and related sublingual products reached $52 million, down from $63 million in Q2 2024. However, pricing in this market stabilized, resulting in a slower decline than previously anticipated. PERSERIS, a treatment for schizophrenia that was discontinued mid-2024, recorded $8 million in GAAP net revenue. The OPVEE (nalmefene nasal spray for opioid overdose) product remained immaterial, as previous guidance indicated.

Rest of world (regions outside the United States) net revenue climbed 5% to $46 million (GAAP). Growth in SUBLOCADE and SUBUTEX Prolonged Release, plus resilience in SUBOXONE Film, was enough to offset ongoing declines in older tablet formulations.

On expenses, the company reported higher selling, general and administrative (SG&A) spending, up 4% on a GAAP basis and 7% on a non-GAAP basis. The main reason was increased marketing for SUBLOCADE in the U.S. Non-GAAP gross margin remained strong at 84%, unchanged year over year. Adjusted EBITDA, a measure of profitability that excludes certain items like interest and taxes, came in at $88 million, slightly below last year due to increased marketing spend. Net income (GAAP) improved substantially, reaching $18 million compared to a $97 million loss in Q2 2024. Non-GAAP net income totaled $64 million, mostly flat compared to the previous year, but EPS benefited from a lower average share count—a result of the company's ongoing share repurchases.

The company's pipeline narrowed its focus to two experimental products in Phase 2 trials, INDV‑2000 and INDV‑6001, which are both being developed for OUD. Clinical data and label enhancements for SUBLOCADE were highlighted in the quarter, with new evidence supporting its use for patients with high fentanyl exposure and pregnant individuals battling addiction. The company also continued real-world evidence studies to bolster usage in broader OUD care settings.

Notable one-time developments this quarter included INDV now trades exclusively on Nasdaq following the cancellation of its London Stock Exchange (LSE) listing effective July 24, 2025, and its inclusion in the Russell 2000 and 3000 indexes could improve stock visibility among small-cap investors. On the organizational front, the company brought in a new Chief Commercial Officer, an Executive Vice President of Corporate Affairs, and an additional independent director, reflecting a push to refresh leadership and board oversight.

Looking ahead: Guidance and investor watchpoints

After a strong first half, Indivior raised its full-year guidance. Management now expects net revenue (GAAP) for fiscal 2025 of $1,030–1,080 million, up from a previous estimate of $955–1,025 million. The revised forecast for SUBLOCADE revenue is $765–785 million for fiscal 2025, reflecting continued optimism for the product’s trajectory. Adjusted EBITDA guidance for fiscal 2025 was also raised to $275–300 million, up from $220–260 million. All other major cost and margin forecasts were re-affirmed, with no change to expectations for OPVEE revenue (still projected at $10–15 million) and no further revision to the broader cost profile.

Looking ahead, investors should watch for several factors. The competitive landscape for OUD treatments remains intense, with multiple generics eroding SUBOXONE Film revenues and new rivals like BRIXADI entering the market. Expense discipline will be important, as increased marketing costs have held back margin expansion. Indivior continues to carry significant litigation-related liabilities, which could affect future cash flow. The company ended the quarter with $538 million in cash and investments, providing ample liquidity to fund operations and manage obligations.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

