Indivior hit by investor rebellion over payout to former CEO

May 6 (Reuters) - Indivior INDV.L was hit by a shareholder rebellion at its annual meeting on Thursday over bonuses for its former CEO.

In an advisory vote, only 61.73% of investors at the meeting voted in favour of the company's remuneration report.

Shareholder advisory groups, Glass Lewis and Institutional Shareholder Services, had recommended a vote against the remuneration report, which had retained long-term incentives for former CEO Shaun Thaxter.

"In the run up to the AGM we engaged with a number of shareholders to understand their concerns, which we understand related to the termination arrangements for the former Chief Executive Officer, Shaun Thaxter," the company said in a statement.

"The Remuneration Committee determined, based on Mr Thaxter's leadership that produced years of positive operational performance, and the absence of any findings of personal wrongdoing or malfeasance, to allow Mr Thaxter to retain his outstanding LTIP [Long-Term Incentive Plan] awards."

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru. Editing by Jane Merriman)

(( ((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; Mobile: +91 852 751 3793 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.