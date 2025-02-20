News & Insights

Indivior FY24 Adj. Profit Rises; Net Revenue Up 9%

February 20, 2025

(RTTNews) - Indivior (INDV.L) posted a fiscal 2024 net loss of $48 million compared to net income of $2 million, last year. Loss per share was $0.36 compared to profit of $0.01. Adjusted operating profit was $312 million, an increase of 16%. Adjusted EPS was $1.66 compared to $1.57. Net revenue was $1.19 billion compared to $1.09 billion, previous year.

Mark Crossley, CEO of Indivior, said: "Indivior ended 2024 with a better-than-expected fourth quarter performance that put our fiscal 2024 results ahead of our October guidance. While we delivered 20% year-on-year NR growth in SUBLOCADE, our 2024 performance was impacted by previously disclosed transitory items and competition in the U.S. long-acting injectable category."

For fiscal 2025, the company expects: adjusted operating profit in a range of $185 million to $225 million, and net revenue in a range of $955 million to $1.025 billion.

