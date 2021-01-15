Indivior forecasts revenue above target as opioid treatment sales recover

Contributor
Indranil Sarkar Reuters
Published

British drugmaker Indivior Plc said it now expects annual revenue to be in the range of $645 to $650 million, higher than its prior forecast, thanks to recovery in sales of its opioid addiction treatment in the final quarter.

Jan 15 (Reuters) - British drugmaker Indivior Plc INDV.L said it now expects annual revenue to be in the range of $645 to $650 million, higher than its prior forecast, thanks to recovery in sales of its opioid addiction treatment in the final quarter.

Indivior also expects to deliver adjusted pre-tax income ahead of its expectations, the company added on Friday.

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((Indranil.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 7022132226;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More