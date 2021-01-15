Indivior forecasts revenue above target as opioid treatment sales recover

Jan 15 (Reuters) - British drugmaker Indivior Plc INDV.L said it now expects annual revenue to be in the range of $645 to $650 million, higher than its prior forecast, thanks to recovery in sales of its opioid addiction treatment in the final quarter.

Indivior also expects to deliver adjusted pre-tax income ahead of its expectations, the company added on Friday.

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

