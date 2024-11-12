Indivior Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

Indivior (GB:INDV) has released an update.

Indivior has announced the purchase and cancellation of 294,320 ordinary shares as part of its $100 million Share Repurchase Program, reducing the total number of shares in circulation to 126,843,528. This strategic move is designed to enhance shareholder value by reducing the supply of shares, potentially increasing their market value. Investors should monitor how this reduction in share count affects the company’s stock performance.

