Markets

Indivior To Delist From LSE To Better Align With US Focused Business

June 02, 2025 — 04:32 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Indivior PLC (INDV.L), a pharmaceutical company, said on Monday that it will cancel its secondary listing on the London Stock Exchange, or LSE, with effect from July 25. The company also noted that it will maintain its current primary listing on the Nasdaq.

The move aims to reduce costs and better align with the the company's U.S. focused business.

The company has recognized that liquidity on Nasdaq now far outweighs liquidity on the LSE. As of May 27, trading on the Nasdaq accounts for around 75% of total trading volume across both exchanges over the last 30 days.

In addition, Indivior noted that over 70% of its shares are now held by shareholders located in the U.S., and over 80% of its net revenue is generated from the U.S.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.