Indivior Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for INDV

In trading on Thursday, shares of Indivior PLC (Symbol: INDV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.74, changing hands as high as $21.31 per share. Indivior PLC shares are currently trading up about 19.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of INDV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, INDV's low point in its 52 week range is $14.3809 per share, with $26.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.83.

