Indivior Boosts Shareholder Value with Repurchase Program

Indivior PLC has completed the purchase and cancellation of 745,703 ordinary shares as part of its $100 million Share Repurchase Program, reducing the total number of shares with voting rights to approximately 127.1 million. This strategic move, executed through Morgan Stanley, is designed to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation. Investors may find interest in how this reduction impacts their holdings and the overall market perception of Indivior’s financial health.

