Indivior appoints Mark Crossley as CEO after Shaun Thaxter steps down

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - British drugmaker Indivior INDV.L said on Monday it had appointed Mark Crossley as chief executive to replace Shaun Thaxter, who had stepped down in mutual agreement with the board.

Crossley has been chief financial officer of the group, which makes medicines to treat addiction, since 2017, Indivior said, and as chief strategy officer from 2014-2017 helped lead the demerger of the company from Reckitt Benckiser RB.L.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)

((paul.sandle@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 6843; Reuters Messaging: paul.sandle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.