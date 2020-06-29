Indivior appoints Mark Crossley as CEO after Shaun Thaxter steps down

Contributor
Paul Sandle Reuters
Published

British drugmaker Indivior said on Monday it had appointed Mark Crossley as chief executive to replace Shaun Thaxter, who had stepped down in mutual agreement with the board.

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - British drugmaker Indivior INDV.L said on Monday it had appointed Mark Crossley as chief executive to replace Shaun Thaxter, who had stepped down in mutual agreement with the board.

Crossley has been chief financial officer of the group, which makes medicines to treat addiction, since 2017, Indivior said, and as chief strategy officer from 2014-2017 helped lead the demerger of the company from Reckitt Benckiser RB.L.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)

((paul.sandle@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 6843; Reuters Messaging: paul.sandle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters