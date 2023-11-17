Indivior Announces Share Repurchase Program - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Indivior PLC (INDV, INDV.L) announced that its Board has authorized a new share repurchase program under which the company will commence repurchasing ordinary shares of $0.50 each for up to a maximum consideration of $100 million. The maximum number of ordinary shares that may be repurchased under the program is 13,631,504.

Indivior has entered into an agreement with Morgan Stanley in relation to the program and for Morgan Stanley to carry out on-market purchases of ordinary shares, acting as riskless principal, during the period commencing on November 20, 2023, and ending no later than August 30, 2024, and the simultaneous on-sale of such ordinary shares by Morgan Stanley to Indivior.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.