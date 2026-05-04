Markets

Indivior Announces $175 Mln Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; Shares Surge

May 04, 2026 — 07:34 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Indivior Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INDV), on Monday, announced that announced a $175 million accelerated share repurchase agreement with Barclays PLC (BARC.L, BCS) under its existing $400 million buyback program.

The final settlement is expected by the end of June.

The company said it will make an upfront payment of $175 million and expects to receive an initial delivery of approximately 3.72 million shares.

The final number of shares repurchased will be based on the volume-weighted average price during the term of the agreement.

The remaining $100 million under the share repurchase authorization may be used for additional buybacks.

The company said the agreement reflects confidence in its long-term strategy and does not impact its previously issued financial guidance.

In the pre-market trading, Indivior Pharmaceuticals is 3.27% higher at $38.89 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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