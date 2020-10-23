Indivior: US Federal Court Sentences Former CEO Shaun Thaxter

(RTTNews) - Specialty pharmaceutical company Indivior Plc (INDV.L) said its former Chief Executive Officer Shaun Thaxter was sentenced in United States Federal Court on Thursday after pleading guilty to one misdemeanor count under the Responsible Corporate Officer Doctrine.

The company noted that the plea agreement between Thaxter and the U. S. Department of Justice is in his personal capacity and not on behalf of Indivior.

The separate agreement between the company and the government that was announced on July 24 remains unchanged and is subject to approval by a federal judge at a hearing currently scheduled for November 12.

According to the company, "the incident to which the agreement relates occurred well in the past and does not reflect the values Indivior has strived to demonstrate during its long history of fighting the opioid crisis."

