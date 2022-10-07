individual investors who own 55% along with institutions invested in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) saw increase in their holdings value last week

A look at the shareholders of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual investors with 55% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Following a 43% increase in the stock price last week, individual investors profited the most, but institutions who own 37% stock also stood to gain from the increase.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Amplify Energy.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Amplify Energy?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Amplify Energy already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Amplify Energy's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

It looks like hedge funds own 6.7% of Amplify Energy shares. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. Avenue Capital Group is currently the company's largest shareholder with 6.7% of shares outstanding. BlackRock, Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 6.0% of common stock, and The Vanguard Group, Inc. holds about 5.8% of the company stock.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 25 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Amplify Energy

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Amplify Energy Corp.. In their own names, insiders own US$5.4m worth of stock in the US$348m company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public -- including retail investors -- own 55% of Amplify Energy. With this amount of ownership, retail investors can collectively play a role in decisions that affect shareholder returns, such as dividend policies and the appointment of directors. They can also exercise the power to vote on acquisitions or mergers that may not improve profitability.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Amplify Energy better, we need to consider many other factors. Be aware that Amplify Energy is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those make us uncomfortable...

Of course this may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free free list of interesting companies.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

