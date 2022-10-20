Individual investors who hold 29% of Applied Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLD) gained 21%, insiders profited as well

If you want to know who really controls Applied Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLD), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. With 29% stake, individual investors possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

While individual investors were the group that reaped the most benefits after last week’s 21% price gain, insiders also received a 28% cut.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Applied Blockchain.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Applied Blockchain?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Applied Blockchain does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Applied Blockchain's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Applied Blockchain. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Cummins Family Ltd with 19% of shares outstanding. The second and third largest shareholders are Chen Guo and Xu Xin, with an equal amount of shares to their name at 8.0%. Additionally, the company's CEO Wesley Cummins directly holds 3.9% of the total shares outstanding.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 8 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Applied Blockchain

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Applied Blockchain, Inc.. Insiders own US$54m worth of shares in the US$195m company. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

With a 29% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Applied Blockchain. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 19%, of the shares on issue. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Applied Blockchain better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Applied Blockchain (of which 2 are significant!) you should know about.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

