Individual investors own 22% of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) shares but private equity firms control 35% of the company

If you want to know who really controls Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. We can see that private equity firms own the lion's share in the company with 35% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Meanwhile, individual investors make up 22% of the company’s shareholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals. NasdaqGM:STSA Ownership Breakdown August 29th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Satsuma Pharmaceuticals' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters. NasdaqGM:STSA Earnings and Revenue Growth August 29th 2022

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 21% of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. Our data shows that RA Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder with 19% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 12% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 10.0% by the third-largest shareholder. Furthermore, CEO John Kollins is the owner of 1.0% of the company's shares.

On looking further, we found that 56% of the shares are owned by the top 5 shareholders. In other words, these shareholders have a meaningful say in the decisions of the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

We can see that insiders own shares in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.. In their own names, insiders own US$2.1m worth of stock in the US$202m company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 22% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Satsuma Pharmaceuticals. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

Private equity firms hold a 35% stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals. This suggests they can be influential in key policy decisions. Some investors might be encouraged by this, since private equity are sometimes able to encourage strategies that help the market see the value in the company. Alternatively, those holders might be exiting the investment after taking it public.

Public Company Ownership

It appears to us that public companies own 4.9% of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals. This may be a strategic interest and the two companies may have related business interests. It could be that they have de-merged. This holding is probably worth investigating further.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

