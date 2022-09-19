Individual investors own 22% of Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) shares but private equity firms control 60% of the company

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 60% to be precise, is private equity firms. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And individual investors on the other hand have a 22% ownership in the company.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Reneo Pharmaceuticals. NasdaqGM:RPHM Ownership Breakdown September 19th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Reneo Pharmaceuticals?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Reneo Pharmaceuticals, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too. NasdaqGM:RPHM Earnings and Revenue Growth September 19th 2022

Reneo Pharmaceuticals is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is New Enterprise Associates, Inc., with ownership of 20%. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 14% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 9.8% by the third-largest shareholder.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 4 shareholders control more than half of the company which implies that this group has considerable sway over the company's decision-making.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Reneo Pharmaceuticals

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$102m, and insiders have US$2.4m worth of shares, in their own names. This shows at least some alignment, but we usually like to see larger insider holdings. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 22% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 60%, private equity firms could influence the Reneo Pharmaceuticals board. Some investors might be encouraged by this, since private equity are sometimes able to encourage strategies that help the market see the value in the company. Alternatively, those holders might be exiting the investment after taking it public.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks for example - Reneo Pharmaceuticals has 3 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

