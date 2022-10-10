Individual investors among Alpha Tau Medical Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:DRTS) largest stockholders and were hit after last week's 15% price drop

Every investor in Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual investors with 53% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

While the holdings of individual investors took a hit after last week’s 15% price drop, insiders with their 24% also suffered.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Alpha Tau Medical.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Alpha Tau Medical?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Institutions have a very small stake in Alpha Tau Medical. That indicates that the company is on the radar of some funds, but it isn't particularly popular with professional investors at the moment. If the company is growing earnings, that may indicate that it is just beginning to catch the attention of these deep-pocketed investors. When multiple institutional investors want to buy shares, we often see a rising share price. The past revenue trajectory (shown below) can be an indication of future growth, but there are no guarantees.

Alpha Tau Medical is not owned by hedge funds. With a 17% stake, CEO Uzi Sofer is the largest shareholder. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 16% and 4.0%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

Our studies suggest that the top 25 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Alpha Tau Medical

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Alpha Tau Medical Ltd.. Insiders own US$83m worth of shares in the US$342m company. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public -- including retail investors -- own 53% of Alpha Tau Medical. This size of ownership gives investors from the general public some collective power. They can and probably do influence decisions on executive compensation, dividend policies and proposed business acquisitions.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 18%, of the Alpha Tau Medical stock. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Alpha Tau Medical better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Alpha Tau Medical .

