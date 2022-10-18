Individual investors account for 43% of Maiden Holdings, Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:MHLD) ownership, while institutions account for 31%

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that individual investors own the lion's share in the company with 43% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And institutions on the other hand have a 31% ownership in the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Maiden Holdings.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Maiden Holdings?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Maiden Holdings. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Maiden Holdings, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

It would appear that 5.1% of Maiden Holdings shares are controlled by hedge funds. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. Phillips Ray Capital Management is currently the largest shareholder, with 9.0% of shares outstanding. Barry Zyskind is the second largest shareholder owning 7.3% of common stock, and Thomas Akin holds about 6.8% of the company stock. Furthermore, CEO Patrick Haveron is the owner of 2.4% of the company's shares.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 15 have the combined ownership of 50% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Maiden Holdings

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Maiden Holdings, Ltd.. Insiders have a US$40m stake in this US$192m business. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 43% stake in Maiden Holdings. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Maiden Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Maiden Holdings (2 are potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Of course this may not be the best stock to buy. Therefore, you may wish to see our free collection of interesting prospects boasting favorable financials.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

