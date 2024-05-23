Indiva Grows Core Brands Amidst Seasonal Flux

Indiva (TSE:NDVA) has released an update.

Indiva Limited, a leader in Canadian cannabis edibles, reported a slight year-over-year increase in gross revenue for Q1 2024 despite facing a seasonally weak quarter, with significant growth in core brands like Pearls gummies and No Future gummies. The company experienced a shift in its product lineup, successfully offsetting declines in Wana Sour Gummies revenue with a greater contribution from its own brands, resulting in over 30% of net revenue coming from Indiva-owned products. With a focus on innovation and a pipeline of new releases planned for mid-2024, Indiva is poised for sustained organic growth.

