News & Insights

Stocks

Inditex upgraded to Hold from Sell at Deutsche Bank

December 02, 2024 — 05:05 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Deutsche Bank upgraded Inditex (IDEXY) to Hold from Sell with a price target of EUR 54, up from EUR 41. After two years of luxury underperforming retail and sporting goods, the firm sees this changing as the 2025 progresses. It sees the shift in the second half of the year as “earnings momentum and sentiment is paramount.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on IDEXY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IDEXY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.