Inditex says 2021 net profit more than doubled from 2020

Corina Pons Reuters
MADRID, March 16 (Reuters) - Zara owner Inditex ITX.MC reported on Wednesday its net profit more than doubled in 2021 to 3.2 billion euros ($3.51 billion) after its sales almost recovered from the pandemic as many countries eased the restrictions imposed to fight coronavirus.

