Inditex Q1 Net Income Rises

June 11, 2025 — 06:11 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Inditex reported that its first quarter net income increased 0.8% year-over-year to 1.3 billion euros. EBIT increased 0.3% to 1.6 billion euros. EBITDA increased 1.0% to 2.4 billion euros.

Sales grew 1.5% to 8.3 billion euros. Sales in constant currency grew 4.2%; adjusted for the calendar effect of the leap year, the growth was 5.3%.

The Group noted that store and online sales in constant currency between 1 May and 9 June 2025 increased 6% from the same period in 2024.

