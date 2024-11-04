Inditex price target raised to EUR 52 from EUR 46 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised the firm’s price target on Inditex (IDEXY) to EUR 52 from EUR 46 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares.
