News & Insights

Markets

Inditex H1 Net Income Rises; Sales Up 13.5%

September 13, 2023 — 02:47 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Inditex (IDEXF.PK) reported that its first half net income increased 40.1% to 2.5 billion euros. EBITDA increased 15.7% to 4.7 billion euros. Gross profit increased 14.1% to 9.8 billion euros.

First half sales grew 13.5% to 16.9 billion euros from prior year. Sales in constant currency grew 16.6%. The Group noted that Spring/Summer collections have been very well received by customers.

For the period between 1 August and 11 September 2023, store and online sales in constant currency increased 14% versus the same period in 2022.

For fiscal 2023, Inditex projects a stable gross margin.

The Group said its fiscal 2022 final dividend of 0.60 euros per share will be paid on 2 November 2023.

At the end of the period, the company operated 5,745 stores.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.