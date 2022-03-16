Inditex FY21 Net Profit Rises; Revenue Up 35.8%

(RTTNews) - Inditex (IDEXF.PK) reported fiscal 2021 net profit of 3.24 billion euros, a year-on-year growth of 193%. EBITDA was 7.18 billion euros, a year-on-year growth of 57.8%. EBIT was 4.28 billion euros, up 184.2% from prior year.

Fiscal 2021 revenue was 27.72 billion euros, up 35.8% year on year. Revenue from online sales were 7.5 billion euros, up 14%. Online sales now account for 25.5% of total Group sales and it is estimated to reach 30% of total sales in 2024.

The company reported that store and online sales between 1 February and 13 March 2022 were up 33% compared with the same period of 2021.

The Board will ask the shareholders to approve a dividend of 0.93 euros per share, growth of 33% from 2020, made up of an ordinary dividend of 0.63 euros per share and an extraordinary dividend of 0.30 euros per share. The Board has also agreed on an extraordinary dividend of 0.40 euros per share for 2022, payable in 2023.

