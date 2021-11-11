Inditex founder Ortega pushes into renewable energy with 49% stake in Repsol wind farm

MADRID, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Amancio Ortega, the billionaire founder of Zara parent Inditex ITX.MC, is buying a 49% stake in a wind farm operated by Spanish energy group Repsol REP.MC, Repsol said on Thursday.

In its first push into renewable energy, Pontegadea, the Ortega family investment vehicle, will pay 245 million euros ($280.70 million) for the stake in the 335 megawatt Delta wind farm in northern Spain, according to Repsol's statement.

Roberto Cibeira, chief executive of Pontegadea, said the deal "strengthens the environmental commitment that accompanies all the activities in our portfolio, whether in the energy sector, real estate asset management or textile distribution."

Pontegadea recently became the largest private investor in Spain's electricity grid operator Red Electrica REE.MC, with a 5% stake. It also holds a 5% stake in gas utility Enagas ENAG.MC.

($1 = 0.8728 euros)

(Reporting by Nathan Allen; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((n.allen@thomsonreuters.com; +34 617 792 131;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.