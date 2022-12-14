Inditex 9-month profit jumps as increases fashion prices

MADRID, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The world's biggest fashion retailer Inditex ITX.MC showed resilient results on Wednesday despite broadly weaker consumer demand for clothing, posting a nine-month net profit of 3.1 billion euros ($3.30 billion), up from 2.5 billion a year ago.

Sales in the February-October period, the first nine months of the Inditex fiscal year, reached 23.1 billion euros following its decision to increase prices since spring, up from 19.3 billion euros in the same period of 2021.

($1 = 0.9401 euros)

(Reporting by Corina Pons, editing by Inti Landauro)

