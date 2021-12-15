Commodities

Inditex 9-Month net profit more than triples to 2.5 billion euros

Contributor
Corina Pons Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/VINCENT WEST

The world's biggest fashion retailer Inditex cemented its recovery to pre-pandemic levels on Wednesday, posting a net profit of 2.5 billion euros ($2.82 billion) in the first nine months of its fiscal year, 273% more than in the same period a year ago, as shoppers massively returned to their former habits.

MADRID, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The world's biggest fashion retailer Inditex ITX.MC cemented its recovery to pre-pandemic levels on Wednesday, posting a net profit of 2.5 billion euros ($2.82 billion) in the first nine months of its fiscal year, 273% more than in the same period a year ago, as shoppers massively returned to their former habits.

The company's sales during the February-October period reached 19.33 billion euros, up from the 14.1 billion euros in the same period last year, but still below the 19.8 billion euros reported in 2019.

($1 = 0.8872 euros)

(Reporting by Corina Pons, editing by Inti Landauro)

((corina.pons@thomsonreuters.com; +58 4241176064; Reuters Messaging: corina.pons.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular