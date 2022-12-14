Inditex 9-month Net Income Rises; Sales Up 20% In Constant Currency

(RTTNews) - Inditex (IDEXF.PK) reported that its nine-month net income increased 24% to 3.1 billion euros. EBITDA increased 20% to 6.5 billion euros. The gross margin reached 58.7%, for the period.

For the nine month period, sales were 23.1 billion euros, up 19% from last year. Sales in constant currency grew 20%.

Based on current information, Inditex expects a stable gross margin, +/-50 bps, for fiscal 2022. At current exchange rates, Inditex expects a neutral currency impact on sales in fiscal 2022.

The Group expects online sales to exceed 30% of total sales by 2024.

