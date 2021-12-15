Inditex 9-month Net Income Rises; Net Sales Up 37% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Inditex (IDEXF.PK) said its nine-month period gross profit was 11.4 billion euros, up 40% from a year ago. Gross margin was 59%, up 101bps. Based on current information, Inditex expects a gross margin of around 57.5% for fiscal 2021.

For the nine month period, net income increased 273% to 2.5 billion euros. Earnings per share was 0.803 euros compared to 0.215 euros. Net sales were 19.3 billion euros, 37% higher than previous year. Sales in constant currency grew 39%, for the period.

During third quarter, sales growth in constant currency continued accelerating to reach 21% from a year ago.

For the period between 1 November and 10 December 2021, store and online sales in constant currency increased 33% from prior year.

