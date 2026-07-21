IndiGo Signs MoU With CFM For Order Of Over 1,000 LEAP-1A Engines

(RTTNews) - InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. (INDIGO.NS) on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding with CFM International for an order of more than 1,000 LEAP-1A engines to power 510 Airbus A320neo Family aircraft.

The deal marks the largest single order ever placed for LEAP engines and a record for CFM.

The MoU also includes CFM's support in establishing IndiGo's upcoming engine maintenance, repair and overhaul or MRO facility.

The agreement also includes a long-term material services agreement covering spare parts supply to support the airline's rapidly expanding fleet.

The agreement is intended to improve dispatch reliability, provide predictable maintenance costs, and support future fleet growth.

The deal extends the companies' decade-long partnership.

The company began operating CFM56-5B-powered Airbus A320ceo aircraft in 2016 and expanded the relationship in 2019 by selecting LEAP-1A engines for its Airbus A320neo and A321neo fleet.

CFM said India is its third-largest market, with five Indian carriers operating more than 400 LEAP-powered aircraft and around 2,000 engines on order.

IndiGo is 1.01% higher at INR 5,283.50 on the National Stock Exchange.

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