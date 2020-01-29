IndiGo shareholders reject changing rules on stock sales

Interglobe Aviation Ltd, the operator of India's top airline IndiGo, said on Wednesday a majority of shareholders voted against a resolution seeking to ease some rules on the sale and purchase of shares by its main shareholders.
