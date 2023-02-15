IndiGo shareholder Shobha Gangwal likey to sell 4% stake - CNBC-TV18

BENGALURU, Feb 15 (Reuters) - IndiGo shareholder Shobha Gangwal, the wife of the Indian airline's co-founder Rakesh Gangwal, is likely to sell a 4% stake in the company for 29.30 billion rupees ($353.79 million) through a block deal, CNBC-TV18 reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

The offer floor price for InterGlobe Aviation Ltd INGL.NS, which runs IndiGo, has been set at 1,875 rupees per share, the news channel reported.

IndiGo did not respond to Reuters' request for comment, while Shobha Gangwal could not immediately be reached for comment.

(Reporting by Nishit Navin in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((Nishit.Navin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.