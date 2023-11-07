IndiGo sees more groundings in Q4 due to Pratt engines' powder metal issue

Adds details on Pratt engine issues in paragraphs 2 and 3; forecast in paragraph 4

BENGALURU, Nov 7 (Reuters) - IndiGo, India's top airline by market share, said on Tuesday it expects groundings in "mid-30s" in the fourth quarter due to a powder metal issue in Pratt & Whitney engines, days after it said about 40 planes were already grounded for the same issue.

Pratt & Whitney parent RTX RTX.Nsaid in July a rare powder metal defect could lead to the cracking of some engine components in the twin-engined Airbus A320neo, and called for accelerated inspections.

The checks are expected to lead to groundings of 600-700 of Airbus AIR.PA jets between 2023 and 2026, with two thirds of the engine removals planned for 2023 and early 2024.

Still, IndiGo reiterated its full-year capacity growth forecast "in the north of mid-teens."

(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

